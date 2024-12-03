Automatically, when we think about licorice for several minutes, the idea of ​​a candy comes to mind. Now, We can also imagine a pill that reduces considerable respiratory discomfort. However, this root is much more than that.

To take into account

Apparently, this is one of medicinal plants which contains not only sweet ingredients, but also a large number of healing effects that have been used for millennia. The earliest evidence, undoubtedly, comes from ancient Egyptwhere it was thought that pharaohs could present a sweet drink in the afterlife.

The Romans and Greeks, for example, used licorice as a cold remedy. And it has various anti-inflammatory properties, very suitableyes for the mucous membranes and respiratory tract. In fact, with pharyngitis, laryngitis or angina, licorice is recommended.

Properties

Between its propertiesit is worth highlighting the following:

Antidepressant . It has the ability to combat depression, since it provides a large amount of nutrients that act efficiently on the nervous system.

. It has the ability to combat depression, since it provides a large amount of nutrients that act efficiently on the nervous system. Helps quit smoking . People who smoke can replace cigarettes with licorice root.

. People who smoke can replace cigarettes with licorice root. Improves the digestive system . Being an anti-inflammatory, antacid and antispasmodic herb, it prevents stomach heaviness, prevents indigestion and reduces flatulence.

. Being an anti-inflammatory, antacid and antispasmodic herb, it prevents stomach heaviness, prevents indigestion and reduces flatulence. Protects the liver . Ingesting glycyrrhizin helps liver function because it allows the toxic substances accumulated in this organ to be eliminated more easily.

. Ingesting glycyrrhizin helps liver function because it allows the toxic substances accumulated in this organ to be eliminated more easily. Reduces body temperature . It is very useful if we expose ourselves excessively to the sun or heat and suffer the consequences. It is also ideal for combating dehydration and heat stroke.

. It is very useful if we expose ourselves excessively to the sun or heat and suffer the consequences. It is also ideal for combating dehydration and heat stroke. Strengthens the immune system. If our defenses are weakened, we can use licorice as a great barrier to prevent the entry of various microorganisms.

Recommendations

It should be noted that it also has side effects and is not indicated for certain individuals. It is not advisable in the pregnant people, women with premenstrual syndrome, hypertensive individuals, diabetics and patients with kidney problems. Furthermore, it is not advisable to follow a treatment with licorice for more than four weeks in a row.