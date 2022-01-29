Last Friday, around noon, the bell rings in Speiestraat and a PostNL courier is at the door with a box from Bol.com. Completely as expected, because Lisa Demyttenaere and Akim Chouidem had ordered a supply of baby milk for their son Toto.

“My girlfriend often orders baby food through Bol”, says Akim. ,,Toto has a severe form of reflux (the backflow of stomach contents into the esophagus, ed.) and therefore needs special milk. However, my girlfriend immediately noticed that the box was a bit small this time.”