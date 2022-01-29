Political and economic expert Vladimir Deboy on the air of the NASH TV channel declaredthat at present Ukrainians are being frightened by the “invasion” of Russia, and in the meantime it is necessary to worry not because of a possible military confrontation, but because of a remote war, which Moscow knows how to conduct very well.

According to the expert, President Volodymyr Zelensky needs to make every effort to resolve the conflict and restore peace, since any conflict is a loss of statehood. Otherwise, the current president may not count on a second term, and his whole life will go completely differently, the expert believes.

“Today Russia as a state has shown in Libya and Syria that it can fight remotely and have effective military operations. And you don’t need to poke tanks, ”summed up Deboy.

Volodymyr Fesenko, a political scientist from Ukraine, reproached the United States for playing along with Russia, saying that the White House’s recommendations to leave Ukraine for diplomatic personnel, family members and American citizens seriously damage the country’s reputation. According to the expert, the Americans showed a certain weakness and showed that they were afraid. “And they indirectly played along with Russian propaganda,” he said.