The farm.- flavio Barahona is a 19-year-old boy from La Granja, Santiago, Chile, where he has lived on the street since he decided to leave home due to problems caused by his mother’s drug addiction. Even so, he got ahead and managed to graduate from school.

This story was made known by ‘RADIO BRAVISSIMA 88.7’ on his Facebook account ‘RADIO BRAVISSIMA IQUIQUE’, where a little more was narrated about the story of overcoming the young man and images of his high school ceremony were shown.

Flavio’s dream could go ahead thanks to the opportunity and good treatment he was given at the BETANIA school, from the Súmate foundation of the Hogar de Cristowhere according to the report “he feels safe, they love him, take care of him and help him”.

Teachers, teachers and the institute psychologist always tried to be by his side and be understanding about the young man’s situation, who occasionally arrived late and used to miss some opportunities.

The young adult not only finished university, he also received the ‘BETANIA Student’ award for getting ahead in a difficult situation and winning the affection of his classmates.

We recommend you read:

What follows in the life of the student is to find a way to get ahead, get a house and fulfill his dream of being an accountant or “release a song before” to make himself known. In addition, he advised that we value and strive for the goals achieved, since “satisfaction lasts a lifetime.”