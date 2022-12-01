Millionaires failed to take advantage of having the upper hand. The albiazul team, which had the best chances of its group to qualify, failed to do the task and was left out of the last two games of the year, after drawing one on one with Santa Fe, this Wednesday at El Campín.

At the end of the engagement, coach Alberto Gamero came to the press conference with his head held high. That was the message that he wanted to convey with both his body and his words.

‘I was convinced that we were going to the final’

Alberto Gamero, Millionaires coach. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

The match against Santa Fe



Don’t take it as an excuse, but today there was a field where you couldn’t play football well. We put up a team to play well and Santa Fe put up a team not to play well (…) one has to understand that we are all human beings, I don’t criticize my team at all. We went out to win, obviously we wanted to win. In the end we tied the game last, where the truth is that you never have to depend on anyone and, with the 1-1, we depended on the result in Barranquilla. Surprisingly, I see that Pereira wins 2-0, when he hadn’t won there for about 20 years. This is soccer. We wanted to go to the final, but today we are not going to go out with our heads down, we are going to go out with our heads held high.

Failure?

​​

I don’t know the word failure. The one who does not try to work fails. Soccer has results: you lose, you win or you draw. Losing a game is not failure. That word does not exist in my lexicon, I told my players. The one who works tries to do things. We always try to improve and do things well. Today we did not go to the final not because we lacked players. We have a goal, we are among the least thrashed defenses.

Lack of weapons to compete?



We had a team to fight, to go to a final again. Every year you have to try to bring in players and the most likely thing is that we are going to bring in, the board of directors is going to bring in. But let’s not say that we didn’t make it to the final today because we lacked players. Today we have completed 62 games in the year, which is quite a lot. I think the campaign is good. To improve and correct little things, simply. We’ve sat down, we’ve talked, and we’re in conversation for some reinforcements. We’ll see how it ends. I was convinced that we were going to the final. We think that this team needs reinforcements, that the group can be strengthened, but we are also aware that a group is coming asking for clues.

What happened and what will come



I want more and one cannot always say that it was an excellent campaign, no, because we lacked this title. We got the Cup, today we fought until the last minute, we couldn’t. Today we have 91 points in the reclassification, so it seems to me that good things have been done. It was a good campaign, we had players in national teams and we tried to make the team play well. Millionaires in the semester never left the eight. This is to be corrected, we are going to continue improving. The truth is that we did not plan that we were going to leave before the final. But hey, this group needs rest.

Leonardo Castro to Millionaires?



The team that says they don’t want Castro today is crazy. Who does not love the Colombian soccer goalscorer? He is in competition, we do not want to interfere in what may happen. Medellín also has requested players. There are many good players. Let’s hope that soon some names of those we want will materialize.

SPORTS

More sports news