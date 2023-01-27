Over the past few hours, Flavio Briatore ended up in the crosshairs of the news. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip were some rumors that emerged regarding his love life. However, he himself took care of satisfying the most curious. Let’s find out together what is the truth about the alleged flirtation with Barbara D’Urso.

Without any shadow of a doubt, everyone knows Flavio Briatore for being a celebrity entrepreneur Italian. The man has been linked for many years to Elisabetta Gregoraci. Subsequently, the couple decided to put a permanent end to their marriage. However, a beautiful child was born from their short romance, Nathan Falco.

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, man would be experiencing a alleged flirting with Barbara D’Urso. The hypothesis arose from the moment in which the presenter of Afternoon 5 and the well-known entrepreneur were caught in a Milan hotel while they were at dinner.

Therefore, according to the gossip, the two have known each other for years but now he has decided to deepen theirs friendship relationship. However, to unveil the truth Elisabetta Gregoraci’s ex-husband thought about the matter. These were hers words pronounced on the occasion of an interview given to Riccardo Signoretti’s magazine:

An ongoing love story between me and Barbara d’Urso? As far as I’m concerned, the only bond I have now is the stainless one with my son Nathan Falco.

Flavio Briatore’s was one reply very similar to the one released by Barbara D’Urso. In fact, even for the latter, the most important people in her life are hers children John and Emmanuel. So, although the two have spent a pleasant evening together, there is none love story.