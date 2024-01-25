New electric Porsche Macan, dimensions, interiors and price

Porsche presents the second generation of the Macannow totally electric and based on 800 Volt PPE platform developed in collaboration with Audi. The new Macan offers powers up to 470 kW (639 hp) and among the electric models on the market it stands out for its sports performance on any terrain, with high daily usability. In fact, the performance is very close to that of a sports car like the Taycan. The Macan boasts a range of 610 km in the WLTP cycle with the possibility of ultra fast charging up to 270 kW.

The new Porsche Macan, with dimensions of 4,784 mm in length, 1,938 mm in width and 1,622 mm in height, features a dynamic appearance thanks to the reduced inclination of the bonnet and the pronounced fenders. Equipped with rims up to 22 inches with staggered tires, the Macan has a 86 mm longer wheelbase compared to the previous model (2,893 mm), balanced by reduced changes both front and rear.

New Porsche Macan Turbo

From an aesthetic point of view, the electric Macan features a front design with headlights divided into two sections: the upper light cluster accentuates the width of the vehicle, while the main headlight module LED Matrix options is located slightly lower. The elegant line is completed by doorless doors frame, sideblade it's a flyline which merges with the flat rear window. The pronounced shoulders give the rear a muscular appearance, and the Porsche logo is positioned in the center of the 3D light band.

New Porsche Macan Turbo New Macan Turbo rear 3/4 New Macan Turbo on the road New Macan Turbo on the road New Macan cockpit dashboard New Porsche Macan 4 front 3/4 New Macan 4 rear 3/4 Front passenger seats Passenger side display Bumper, headlight and front light signature Rear luminous signature AC charging compartment New Porsche Macan

Porsche also worked a lot on aerodynamic optimization on the Macan to improve autonomy. Thanks to the system Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) With an adaptive rear spoiler, active ventilation flaps and flexible underbody covers, the Macan is among the most aerodynamic SUVs, with a drag coefficient of 0.25.

Inside the Macan, the driving position has been improved, with the driver and front passenger seats lower by up to 28 mm, and the rear ones by 15 mm, increasing legroom.

New Porsche Macan Turbo front passenger seats

The interior features a wide cockpit with an integrated black panel and three displays of instrumentation (12.6″). In the center of the dashboard is the 10.9″ infotainment display. The large windows contribute to a feeling of lightness and airiness.

Cockpit dashboard

Luggage space has been increased, with a capacity of up to 540 litres behind the rear seats and an additional “frunk” under the hood of 84 liters, exceeding the previous model by 127 liters. By completely folding the rear seats, the boot capacity reaches 1,348 litres. The maximum towing capacity is 2,000 kg.

Instrumentation and infotainment

The Macan features an advanced display system with three screens, including a curved instrument panel from 12.6 inches is one 10.9 inch central screen. Innovatively, the front passenger can use one optional 10.9 inch screen to view information, adjust infotainment settings or stream content while driving. An absolute first is the inclusion of the Porsche Driver Experiencewhich provides a head-up display with Augmented Reality technology. The image appears to the driver at a distance of 10 meters, with a format equivalent to a 87-inch display.

Cabin infotainment display, also on the passenger side

The new generation infotainment system uses Android Automotive OS as an operating system and the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) which has advanced computing power. The voice assistant function “Hey Porsche” provides quick suggestions for routes, including charging points. With the Porsche App Centrepassengers can easily access and install third-party apps directly into the Macan.

Electric motor, battery and autonomy

The new Porsche Macan mounts only permanent magnet synchronous electric motors (PSM) latest generation on both axes. With impressive values, the Macan 4 delivers up to 300 kW (408 hp) of power in overboost, reaching 100 km/h from standstill in 5.2 seconds, while the Macan Turbo it even reaches 470 kW (639 hp) and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. The two versions reach maximum speeds of 220 and 260 km/hrespectively, with maximum torque values ​​of 650 and 1,130 Nm.

New Porsche Macan on the road

The Macan uses a new one PPE platform