More in love than ever! Flavia Laos Y Austin Palau They have become one of the young couples of the Peruvian show business. After releasing their first musical theme together, the ‘little couple of the moment’ went to the model’s networks to Talk to your followers about your story.

Flavia Laos and Austin Palao reveal details of how they met

Through their social networks, Flavia Laos Y Austin Palau They were encouraged to talk to their followers about their new song “Being with you” and to reveal more details of how their friendship began, until it became the relationship they have now.

When a user asked them for the exact moment they met, both did not know what to answer at the time. “That is a good question. It was in Gótica (a nightclub in Miraflores), at a party. Years ago, I was 16 years old. We were some ‘wawitos’. It was a long time ago”, answered Flavia.

For his part, Austin mentioned that when he saw the “blonde” for the first time, he was 19 years old. Although they were not so close at the time, this is the beginning of their famous love story. Users did not miss the opportunity to send their messages of affection to the couple and continue asking for more details.

What is known about the new song by Flavia Laos and Austin Palao?

Through their social networks, Flavia Laos Y Austin Palau They had announced the premiere of the video clip of their song “Be with you”, hours before it came out on YouTube. “Set alarms, our song premieres at midnight on all digital platforms. It is a project in which we have worked hard and we have put all our hearts into it. We can’t handle the emotion!” Both celebrities wrote on their Instagram accounts.

Would Flavia Laos move to Miami with Austin Palao?

At the beginning of April, Flavia Laos He visited the set of “On everyone’s lips” to reveal some secrets of his personal life. When asked about her career, the influencer did not hesitate to say that she is looking to internationalize and, depending on how her relationship with the former reality boy goes, they could move abroad together: “At some point I could go . Her mom lives in Miami. If he wants to come at some point, because he is also in music and we are doing well together”. Video: America TV.