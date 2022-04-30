Naples miracle, liquefied blood of San Gennaro

TO Naples the ‘miracle of May‘ from San Gennaro has already arrived: the ampoules containing the blood of the patron and this time it was already liquefied (contrary to usual).

Naples, the procession of San Gennaro returns

The relics will be carried in procession from cathedral at the basilica from Santa Chiarathus resuming the sacred procession that for centuries has taken place on the Saturday preceding the first Sunday of May.

There procession get back to Naples after three years of absence. In 2019 she did not stay due to bad weather, then she was held back by the Covid emergency.

