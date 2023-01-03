Netflix premiere “Playing with fire” and the Peruvians were surprised to see Flavia Laos as one of the faces of the hot couples reality show. The Peruvian model, who won the 2022 People’s Choice Awards for Latino influencer of the year, recorded her participation in the streaming program in 2021 and kept it a secret until her release at the end of last year.

When he arrived on the platform, the Peruvian public was shocked to see Laos in the episodes and, above all, by his development in the plot, especially when he said that he wanted to conquer one of the participants.

Flavia Laos is one of the most famous entertainment figures in Peru and is now a reality star on Netflix. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

Flavia Laos’s secret weapon in “Playing with Fire”

Laos arrived on the island to meet the contestant couples, but Austin Palao’s love interest already had her sights set on a particular target: Sebastian Melrose, who was already paired with Kayla. The relationship between the participants was not going to be an impediment for the blonde, after all, being the ‘temptation’ is the reason for her appearance.

Of course, Flavia had a secret weapon to attract the boy’s attention and she herself confessed it on camera: “I’m going to conquer ‘Seb’ with my butt” he is heard saying in one of the scenes of the reality show.

In another sequence, Melrose comments to the Peruvian that he has been delighted with her physique and did not leave his emotion to the imagination: “You have a nice body.” Immediately afterwards, the model tells her that her “Latin butt” is the product of exercise.

What is “Too Hot to Handle” about?

This says the official Netflix synopsis: “On the shores of paradise, a group of sexy bachelors have fun and try to stay celibate to win a delicious prize: will they behave or fall into temptation?”