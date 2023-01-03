Midway through the first quarter of Monday’s game, Hamlin went for a tackle in standard football-game defensive action, and the Bills defenseman knocked down Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins shoulder-led his running action and caught the defender in the chest. Hamlin got up after his tackle, adjusted his helmet – and collapsed a few seconds later. “My prayers and thoughts are with Damar Hamlin and his family. Praying you get through this bro,” Higgins wrote on Twitter.