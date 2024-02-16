Surviving 2024 is the central theme of many publishers' speeches, due to theflattening of the market since the pandemic. This is stated by the data in the hands of Mat Piscatella, a well-known analyst for Circana, who explained the situation by citing a post on

Dwyer: “Everyone is throwing shit at Embracer, publishers are investing very little, even venture capitals have tightened their belts , the increase in triple-A development costs is a huge problem, given the lack of expansion of the core market, surviving to 2024.”

According to Piscatella: “Surviving 2024 has been the key theme of my conversations with publishers and retailers throughout the year. The industry's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has been virtually flat since the pandemic and there are no There have been significant growth opportunities for player-hours while costs continue to rise. The market has to get to GTA6 and hope.”