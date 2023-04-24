Flat tax in Italy: models, footballers and bankers all here

Italy attracts the foreign millionairesbut no longer just to enjoy the mild climate and breathtaking landscapes, now they also bring us the residence in our country and the reason is due to flat tax. There are more and more – we read in the Messaggero – i Scrooge McDuck foreigners who decide to to move in Italy to take advantage of the flat-rate tax from 100 thousand euros introduced in 2017. The names obviously remain covered but the facilitated regime for new residents attracted almost a thousand wealthy taxpayers to which are added over 300 family members. Compared to the previous year, the new foreigners who pay taxes in Italy with this special regime on income produced abroad are doubled And tripled compared to 2019. In all, still in 2021, they paid to the treasury 108 million in taxes. But the total collection for the State is higher, given that the figure does not take into account the other taxes paid e of the created induced.

The idea – continues the Messenger – is that if people with vast availabilities financial institutions decide to fix the residence in a city of the Peninsula they will buy later propertiesother activities e they will spend several moneyhelping to push the economy. Certainly it is not fair: for the same earnings a citizen who has always been a resident of Italy will pay more or much more if the income And very high. But a low tax is probably the only way to attract this type of taxpayer and try to do competition in squares like London, which has been attracting rich people from all over the world for years (although obviously not only for tax breaks). “At the beginning – explains Marco Cerrate tax lawyer – they were above all rentiers and shareholders, but today to a large extent also individuals still active in the workplace, including bankers, soccer players, modelsformula 1 drivers, actors, influencers and leading exponents of the world of art and entertainment”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

