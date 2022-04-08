As a motorist, you are of course not waiting for that: an envelope from the CJIB on the doormat. If it is a speeding violation, then you may not even have noticed the violation and control. In fact, you may doubt whether that violation really took place. Anyone looking for confirmation can often very easily request the flash photo.
#Flashed #view #photo #speeding #violation
Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen joked about F1’s jewelry ban: “Do you want to see it again?”
Lewis Hamilton’s love of jewelry and tattoos is well known.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi gp in...
Leave a Reply