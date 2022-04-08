Mexico. Angela Aguilar got into a tremendous scandal after going viral images in which she appears kissing with Gussy Lau, her so-called boyfriend who is 15 years older than her.

Gussy Lau’s name became famous in hours, this after filtering the images in which he appears kissing Angela, the beautiful daughter of Pepe Aguilar who is 17 years old.

In several news portals these photographs circulate that have bothered Ángela Aguilar, for this reason on Instagram she shared her sadness because they invaded his privacy and he says he is quite sad for that reason.

Gussy Lau is known to be from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, his job is to be a composer, his real name is René Humberto Lau Ibarra and he is 33 years old, and his father is from Sinaloa and his mother is of Korean origin.

Gussy Lau is very popular in the music industry, Well, only on the page of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM), you can find around 65 of his compositions.

In other media it is shared that Gussy Lau began working for Pepe Aguilar since March 2021 and it would have been Pepe himself who presented him in a YouTube video.

Gussy Lau has been part as a composer of musical productions of singers Christian Nodal (Of the kisses that I gave you), Grupo Caliber 50 (To the many disappointments) and Julión Álvarez (Tonight I forget), to name a few.

Read more: Danna Paola: this is the mental illness with which the singer has struggled

The photographs in which Gussy and Ángela Aguilar appear kissing have caused a stir, since in them they appear kissing, even in one of them he places his tongue near the mouth of the interpreter of the Mexican regional.