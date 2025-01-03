



He Seville has encountered a last minute problem for the signing of Juninhohis main objective for the forward. As he has been able to know ABC of Sevillehe Flamengo He has fully immersed himself in the operation for the Brazilian striker and now his landing at Sánchez-Pizjuán is not so clear.

The club from the same country as Juninho is going to get rid of Gabigol in this market and has thought of the Qarabag striker as the ideal replacement. And they have already made a succulent offer to the Azeri club, far above Sevilla’s: five million in cash. It is evident where Qarabag’s intention is now heading regarding the sale of Juninho, who now has the last word.

The forward has everything agreed with Sevilla. However, Flamengo, who will play in the club World Cup, practically doubles the salary offered by those from Nervión, so now the ball is in their court. Sevilla, in any case, does not lose hope of ending up signing Juninho, who wanted to play in Spain at all costs, but has faced a tough competitor. The signing at this time is not as clear or close as last night. In the market everything changes in an instant.