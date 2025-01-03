Luke Littler’s reaction to his most impressive throwing combination so far at this World Darts Championship was reminiscent of Phil Taylor. During his career, the record world champion was known for pointing out his work to his opponents after his own brilliant actions. The Englishman then usually left the arrows stuck in the target for a moment longer than usual. This is also how his compatriot Littler, who was chosen as his successor, behaved when he sent the darts crowd at Ally Pally into ecstasy in the semi-final against Stephen Bunting on Thursday evening.