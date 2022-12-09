It was officially released a week ago. The Callisto Protocol, horror video game that takes all the fans who frequent the franchise on a nostalgia trip dead space. However, in versions like pc and consoles that were not playstation 5 problems arose that users did not see coming at all.

Users requested update patches after the inconvenience, and so it was recently announced that the large number of problems on platforms such as Xbox Series X/S have been improved. But that’s not all, also on consoles like ps4 Y Xbox One The improvement has been substantial and although not everything has been corrected, at least the vast majority has been solved.

Today we released patches for all console versions of TCP with bug fixes and improvements, including enabling ray-traced reflections on Xbox Series X. We are working daily on optimizations for all platforms and are listening to your feedback. Thanks for your patience. — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 9, 2022

Remember that The Callisto Protocol Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: It’s good that these kinds of bugs have been fixed. But the detail is that when the servers do not work in the future, those who put the game in its first version will play it with all the bugs present.