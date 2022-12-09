The Pokemon Company International announced details of the next expansion for the hit Trading Card Game (TCG) PokemonScarlet & Purple, inspired by video games published on the Nintendo Switch: scarlet and violet.

The first detail you should know is that the expansion Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Purple it will be launched worldwide from March 31, 2023. This means that in our region we will not have to wait for it to be located because that project is already underway.

This first expansion will see the return of the “ex” gameplay mechanic, which will appear at each stage of the Evolution and have high HP, as well as powerful attacks and abilities. However, when a PKMN is Knocked Out, give up two prize cards instead of one.

They also revealed several card design improvements that will be implemented starting with this new expansion, including:

The yellow borders of the letters of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Purple They will be gray to match those of the cards released in Japan, which will provide a smoother experience around the world and allow the card artwork to shine even brighter.

Subcategories of Trainer cards, such as Supporter, Item, and Stadium, will appear in the upper left corner to make them more visible in players’ hands.

Basic Energy cards will display another Energy symbol in the lower right corner for easy tracking during play. Expansion symbols will be replaced by expansion codes and language codes on all cards.

This series of tweaks will make the game feel visually refreshed, which can appeal to new and upcoming players alike.

