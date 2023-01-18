A Cessna 206 plane crashed this morning in the surroundings of the Chaco town of Villa Ángela, Argentina, after taking off from a local Aeroclub.

The ship was stolen by five criminals who died on the spot after falling to the ground, confirmed the police sources consulted by the newspaper ‘La Nación’. So far, the bodies had not yet been identified.

According to what was reported by the local newspaper ‘Diario Norte’, one of the occupants was shot and died immediately, the remaining four died incinerated. Two people witnessed the moment the plane lost altitude and fell to the ground, around 2 this morning. They were the ones who notified the local police.

A plane that was stolen from the Villa Ángela Aeroclub crashed and its five occupants died.

“If it fell in the city, it would be a tragedy,” said prosecutor Sergio Ríos, who was at the scene and is in charge of the investigation.

Among the remains found in In lot 11, about 5 kilometers from the urban area, the experts found a .9 or 40-millimeter pistol, money in Paraguayan currency, and other elements related to the neighboring country.

According to the first data from the investigation, later confirmed by prosecutor Ríos, the criminals broke a security camera before beginning the takeoff tasks, but another one remained that recorded the theft and could provide information to the cause.

The stolen aircraft, valued at nearly a million dollars, belonged to rancher and farmer Roger Martin, who was in another place when the event was recorded. The sources indicated that the aircraft was in “optimal” condition for the flight.

“They are not from here and I still cannot say why we are convinced that they are foreigners or foreigners, in any case it will be very difficult to identify each one because the bodies were completely burned,” the prosecutor described, adding that when he arrived place he found “a mixture of iron and human flesh.”

“We have already communicated with the Civil Aviation Accident Investigation Board (Jiaac) and we have secured the scene, except for the removal of the bodies,” Ríos clarified in statements to ‘Radio LT7’.

The prosecutor explained that the criminals entered the hangar of the flying club by using pliers, at the same time that he assured that the group had “Very important logistics” because they managed to circumvent a series of “highly sophisticated” alarms.

“When they managed to get into the hangar, they disabled a camera. An alarm began to sound and they deactivated it. There was a second alarm equipment that they couldn’t access because it was hidden,” Ríos explained, adding: “Personally, I had never seen a satellite phone. I had only seen him in the television series ‘Narcos’. These types of elements allow us to think of a certain organization”.

A little less than a month ago, on December 25, the theft of a Cessna 206 plane from the Aeroclub of the city of Resistencia was also recorded and drug traffickers are suspected of having fled to Bolivia, according to the record that was left of their passage.

