A video of the young Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg being detained by the German police for participating in a protest against the expansion of a coal mine caused a stir this Wednesday in the networks. Some users accused her of having made a “montage” for people.

According to initial versions, the young woman was briefly detained this Tuesday in Germany along with other protesters during a protest against the expansion of a coal mine in the west of the country.

In some photos released by AFP, the activist, dressed in black, is seen being carried by three policemen who carry her by her arms and legs, near the town of Lützerath.

The people were detained after they “disconnected from the demonstration” and ran to the edge of an open well, police said.

However, one day after his arrest, users on Twitter exposed images of the arrest and insinuated that “they were staged for the cameras”, as Greta is seen “laughing and joking with the police and the team”.

In the video broadcast on social networks, the young activist is seen standing next to two police officers. One of the uniformed men holds her hand while she laughs with another protester.

Network users went further and began to question the young woman’s own activism.

protests against coal mine

Thunberg and the other activists were taken away from the “danger zone” by bus on Tuesday and the agents verified their identity before releasing them, a spokesman for the institution said.

They were held for “several hours” as there were many protesters, he explained, without giving an exact figure for the number of participants. At no time were the activists formally detained, he said.

Thunberg, 20, has been in Germany since Saturday, when she took part in a demonstration that brought together thousands of people in Lützerath.

The activist arrived on Saturday at the site of the protests. See also Pandemic in Germany: Incidence falls below 600 - 25 million infections

The march was organized in support of the last activists occupying the town to oppose the expansion of an open pit coal mine. “It is a shame that the German government reaches agreements and compromises with companies like RWE,” the German energy group, declared the young woman from a rostrum.

The town, located in the Rhine basin -between Düsseldorf and Cologne-, must disappear to allow the expansion of a huge open-pit lignite mine, one of the largest in Europe, operated by RWE.

To prevent this, about 300 activists occupied the town. The last two left the place on Monday, after the police operation to evict their camp.

The demonstration on Saturday brought together more than 15,000 people -according to police figures- and ended with clashes that left a dozen injured.

