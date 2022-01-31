THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 00:45



Five vehicles of the forestry brigades adapted with snow plows and brine distributors have been deployed at strategic points in the Region by the Ministry of the Environment, to serve as support in case of snowfall in rural areas and natural spaces. This was announced yesterday by the counselor, Antonio Luengo, during a visit to the Moratallera district of El Sabinar.

The forestry brigades have been receiving training for this type of emergency in the Cehegín and Cieza forest defense centers. Four snow plows will serve Moratalla, Caravaca de la Cruz, Alhama de Murcia and Yecla, to cover the Northwest, the Altiplano and the Sierra Espuña area. A fifth vehicle is based in Murcia, with the aim of providing support to the areas most affected by this type of incident, Minister Luengo explained yesterday.