Lawyers of Rocío San Miguel, Venezuelan activist arrested last Friday and whose whereabouts are unknown, they reported that five of the lawyer's relatives are also missing or at least it is unknown where they are.

This is his daughter Miranda Díaz San Miguel and his brothers Miguel Ángel San Miguel and Alberto San Miguel Quigosos.

The whereabouts of her daughter's father, Víctor Díaz Paruta, and another relative, who was identified as Alejandro González Canales, are also unknown.

For the defense of the president of Citizen Control, 72 hours have passed without knowing where San Miguel is, which is why it is considered a forced disappearance.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, linked San Miguel to an alleged conspiracy for an assassination attempt against Nicolás Maduro. This information was made known through his social networks.

204 civil society organizations reject the forced disappearance of Rocío San Miguel. We demand respect for the physical and psychological integrity of Rocío San Miguel and that of her entire family, and her immediate release. We demand from the different instances of the…

Juan González, defense lawyer, assured that the arrest of San Miguel is a sample of what is to come against civic space in Venezuela. He also indicated that an appeal was filed Habeas corpus before the arrest of San Miguel.

González also reiterated that the circumstances under which the other family members were detained are unknown. “It is presumed that the daughter and her father were detained at the airport when they were removing the suitcases,” said the lawyer.

Meanwhile, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) condemned this Monday “the forced disappearance” of the activist, who is a beneficiary of precautionary measures from the agency and urged the State to report her whereabouts.

While the United States embassy for Venezuela, based in Colombia, assured that the arrests were “worrying” and that Venezuela “continues a trend of apparently arbitrary arrests of democratic actors.”

The embassy called for the release of political prisoners and “the return to the commitments established in the Barbados Agreement,” the embassy published in X.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL