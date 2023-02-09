Five people, including a minor, died today as a result of a gas explosion in a five-story building in the city of Novosibirsk, in Siberia, the second such accident in less than a week.

“Five people dead. Among the deceased, a two-year-old minor“, declared the press service of the local Ministry of Health, according to the Russian agency TASS. In addition, the health authorities report five injuries, one of them due to combustion gas poisoning.

The accident that occurred early Thursday morning, led to the collapse of two sections of the building and a fire that covered an area of ​​about 300 square meters, according to the Russian emergency services.

This is the second accident of this type that has occurred in Russia in less than a week, after the one that occurred this Tuesday in the city of Yefremov, located in the Tula region, some 200 kilometers south of Moscow, in which eight people lost their lives. people, including a minor.

The explosion caused the destruction of 8 apartments and the collapse of a section of the five-story building, and it took Russian rescue services almost a day and a half to remove the rubble.

On January 10, a gas explosion also took place in the city of Kolomna in the Moscow region, with no fatalities. These accidents are due to the poor technical condition of the gas installations, many of which have been in use for more than half a century. and have not received proper technical maintenance for decades.

