At least five Palestinians have died, including two brothers, after being shot by Israeli security forces in different incidents in the West Bank, the Palestinian authorities denounced on Tuesday. In a new updated balance, they have reported that a woman, identified as Rani Mamun Fayez Abu Ali and a native of Beitunia, a city located near Ramallah, has died after being shot by the Jewish State Army in the city of Al Bireh, as reported by the WAFA news agency.

The woman died after the Israeli military chased her vehicle and shot at its tires, after which the car crashed into a metal barrier. Later, according to the aforementioned agency, the security agents fired at the driver through the rear window.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health has specified that a young man, named Raed Ghazi Al Nasan, has died after being shot by the Israel Defense Forces during a raid on a village northeast of Ramallah, according to the agency. from maan news. The young man, who was shot in the chest, was taken to a medical clinic in the neighboring city of Turmus Aya and, later, to a hospital in Ramallah, where medical personnel reported death from his wounds.

For his part, an Israeli soldier has been injured in a village northeast of Ramallah after Palestinian protesters have thrown stones at agents of the Defense Forces, according to the newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’. Palestinian authorities had previously reported that a man identified as Mufid Mohamad Ijlil, 44, had been killed after being shot in the head during a clash with Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Beit Umar, which has resulted in another nine wounded by gunshots, including one in serious condition.

During the early hours of the morning, the Israeli Army noted on its Twitter social network account that two military vehicles participating in an “operational patrol” in Beit Umar were “blocked” in place due to a “technical failure.”

“After that, there were riots in which dozens of people participated who threw stones, improvised explosive devices and even shot at the (Israeli) forces, who responded with measures to disperse the protesters with live ammunition,” he explained.

Under investigation



“The vehicles were rescued by Army forces that entered the town. There were no injuries among our forces and minor damage to vehicles has been reported. The incident is being investigated,” he said, without commenting on possible casualties among the Palestinians.

Shortly after, the Palestinian Ministry of Health indicated on its Facebook social network account that two other men, Yauad Abdelrahmán Rimawi and Dafer Abdelrahmán Rimawi, aged 22 and 21, respectively, have died after being shot during an incident in the town of Kafr Ain.

According to information collected by the WAFA agency, after the incidents a general strike has been called in the city of Ramallah, near Kafr Ain. For its part, the Israeli Army has indicated that it is analyzing what happened.

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry has condemned “the heinous crime” against the two brothers who died after being shot, Yauad Abdelrahmán Rimawi and Dafer Abdelrahmán Rimawi, respectively, and has asked the International Criminal Court to “quickly complete its investigations into the crimes of the occupation.