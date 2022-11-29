The statement of the Kyiv authorities about the intention to expel the Russians from the Crimea is nonsense. This was stated by Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of the republic on information policy, on Tuesday, November 29.

Tamila Tasheva, permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea, told Ukrainian journalists that the Kyiv regime is considering the option of expelling Russian citizens from the peninsula, allegedly after establishing control over the region.

“Tasheva has been sitting on grant money for a long time, she will stop talking nonsense – she will be left without funds. I am sure that when the wet dreams of a “overcome” of such fake Kyiv political rogues end, they will be sobered up, and at the same time the Crimean tribunal, ”he said in an interview with“RIA News“.

Federation Council Senator Olga Kovitidi told Izvestia on November 25 that the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Crimea is a voluntary demonstration of his own weaknesses. According to her, he will not get “not an inch of the Crimean land.”

On the same day, the head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said that Zelensky would “never see” Crimea. Konstantinov believes that Zelensky continues to imitate the “return” of the peninsula, receiving fees from Western curators for this.

On September 19, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that Crimea is an integral part of Russia. He stressed that claims to Russian territory would receive a proper response.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full accordance with international law, voted for reunification and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.