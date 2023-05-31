Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It’s a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It’s also a series about you having your say, so don’t be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

It’s Diablo 4 week, which I’m excited about. I always find it strange when big games actually arrive – games I’ve been wanting to play for what feels like years. After all the excitement, here it is. Let’s hope it lives up to the wait.