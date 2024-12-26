At least five reporters from the Al Quds television network, linked to the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), died in a bombing carried out in the early hours of yesterday by the Israeli Army in front of the Al Auda hospital, located in the refugee camp. of Nuseirat, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The channel itself confirmed through its Telegram channel the death of Faisal abu al Qumsan, Auman al Yadi, Ibrahim Seij Ali, Fadi Hasuna and Mauhmad al Lada, in an attack against the “external transmission” vehicle in the Nuseirat camp, while they fulfilled their journalistic and humanitarian duty. «This Zionist crime adds to the series of crimes of the occupation against journalists and the war of extermination against our struggling Palestinian people. And we at the Al Quds television channel, while we mourn the loss (…), affirm that we continue with our media message of resistance,” read a statement. Furthermore, as a result of the explosion, which left damage to the hospital, a doctor was seriously injured while working, according to the Palestinian newspaper ‘Filastín’, also linked to the group.

For its part, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicated that its fighter jets carried out a “selective attack” during the night against “a vehicle in which a squadron of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization was located.” The press office of the Gazan authorities, controlled by Hamas, condemned “the murder of five journalists while carrying out their work” and called on international press organizations to “condemn systematic crimes against journalists.” and Palestinian media workers in Gaza.” »We hold the Israeli occupation, the US Administration and the countries that participate in the genocide, including the United Kingdom, Germany and France, fully responsible for this brutal crime,« he wrote on his Telegram account, where he has raised the number of reporters killed since then to 201. the start of the offensive against Gaza.

The Palestine Union of Journalists joined the condemnations, which highlighted in a statement published on its account on the social network Facebook that “this crime is part of a series of Israeli assaults against Palestinian journalists” with the aim of “silencing the truth.” » and «limit freedom of expression».









The organization, which amounted to “more than 190” journalists and media professionals killed since the beginning of the offensive, has argued that this figure “reveals a systematic attack” against reporters that amounts to “a war crime”, while calling on the international community to give ” “urgent protection” for Palestinian journalists.

A few weeks ago, Reporters Without Borders in its latest assessment stated that Gaza was the most dangerous place in the world to practice the profession. The report stated that the Strip accounted for a third of the murdered journalists, “all killed at the hands of the Israeli Army in the exercise of their profession.” In the last five years, Palestine has become the most dangerous place to report and has recorded the highest number of murders of reporters in the world.