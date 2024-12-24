Five gifts for less than 10 euros that will not end up in the trash or in a drawer

In many families and groups of friends, the Christmas tradition of the invisible friend is established, which in English-speaking countries is known as Secret Santa. If each person has to give a gift to every member of the family or group of friends, the total number of gifts, cost and waste multiplies exponentially. Instead of this waste, in the invisible friend each participant, through a draw, receives the name of someone to whom they must give a gift, keeping their identity a secret until the moment of delivery.

There are usually rules that establish a maximum budget for gifts, which makes it more affordable. The fun is in surprise, creativity and the desire to give something special that is not necessarily expensive.

In recent years, stores dedicated to this type of low-priced gift items have even appeared, where we can find many plastic products made in China. Unfortunately, most of these cheap gifts have a very short life, ending up in the trash can or forgotten in a drawer within a few days. Is it possible to find long-lasting and meaningful gifts for little money, for example, for less than 10 euros? These are some proposals:

Pocket or second-hand books

Although it may seem like a very hackneyed gift, a book is always a safe bet that, when we get the person’s tastes right, it is unlikely to end up in the trash. Choosing the right title shows attention and care towards the person receiving it, and there are countless themes.

As we have a limited budget, pocket books and editions of short works are the ones that will be within it, and here we find everything from literary classics to novels by genre or poetry. We can also find second-hand books of titles that would otherwise cost much more.

Plants and seeds

Unlike flowers, giving a plant in a pot is giving a living being that can last as long as the person cares for it. Although plants can also be expensive, a small pot of cacti or succulents is a more affordable option and requires little maintenance. Plants also improve indoor air quality and both looking at and caring for them is very rewarding.

To add extra activity and dedication to the gift, we can look for some kit that includes seeds and substrate, which allow you to grow a plant easily by adding only water and light. The options are varied, from aromatic plants, such as basil or mint, to flowers and even easy-to-grow fruits and vegetables, such as tomatoes or peppers.





Mugs with personalized design

A mug may seem like a too simple and hackneyed gift, especially those that are sold with motivational messages like “today can be a great day” or “the best boss in the world” (although they also have their audience). However, there is an alternative: a mug with a personalized design or message. These mugs can be ordered online or in specialized stores for a very affordable price, and we can also create our own design by choosing different mug colors and adding photos, phrases or icons. If the final result is acceptable and the message reaches the heart, the person who receives it will enjoy it for years.

Notebooks, diaries and diaries

Another affordable, classic and initially boring gift, which doesn’t have to be. There are options for notebooks with instructions or sections dedicated to specific purposes, such as a recipe book, travel book, or exercise journal. Another option is to create a personalized diary for the person receiving the gift, writing messages, inspiring phrases on certain pages or pasting photographs that have a special meaning for that person. If the cover is attractive and the person finds it useful, they are more likely to keep it.

If we suspect that the person already has many notebooks, we can opt for the complementary gift: a pen, pencil or marker that again has some memorable element (color, design, line) that fits with the recipient’s tastes and values.

Personal care items

We can find high-quality personal care cosmetic products in small format, such as handmade soaps, natural lip balms, creams and lotions for skin care and protection. Those made with natural ingredients such as essential oils, shea butter and clays are gentle on the skin and respectful of the environment, especially if we find options in glass containers instead of plastic.

Cosmetics have a short life, but if we are looking for a related option that is more durable, we can opt for wooden massage rollers and utensils, jade or quartz facial rollers to massage the face and reduce swelling, or even combs or brushes, New, made with wood and natural materials.

The key to success with gifts for little money is the meaning for the person receiving it, and the quality within that price range. It is a mental exercise that forces us to think about what that person might like, instead of opting for something more expensive that everyone might like. Isn’t that the spirit of Christmas?