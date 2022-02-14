THE TRUTH Murcia Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:10



The State Public Employment Service (SEPE) has a wide range of training options for unemployed people looking for a job, so that they can invest this time in expanding their training and knowledge. For this reason, the SEPE has free courses aimed at candidates improving their CV and acquiring new skills while they continue to actively seek employment.

Some of them, in addition to granting knowledge, also include a certificate of professionalism, very useful to demonstrate that advanced knowledge related to the specific sector that interests you has been acquired. The SEPE has recently published the list of the five free courses that it teaches that are most in demand and with the most job opportunities for this year 2022, because they may be essential to access a position.

The five most demanded courses of the SEPE



–

Official Title of Food Handler. Issued by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, this course lasts between 8 and 16 hours and is intended for those who want to dedicate themselves to all activities related to food, according to the legislation to work in Spain. The issue of the title has a price of about 50 euros.

–

Social and health care for people at home. This qualification is having a strong increase in the labor market, especially aimed at caring for people with physical, mental and social health needs. In this case, the duration is wide, 600 hours. Closely related is the 560-hour Medical Transportation course, which is taught to teach the maintenance of a medical vehicle as well as the control of material, and also includes learning basic life support for the patient for transfer to the health center. +

–

Preparation for driving license C and CAP certificate. The demand for truckers in the transport sector is only growing. To access this field, it is necessary to have the corresponding licences, for which the SEPE offers preparatory training to obtain the C driving license and the permit to obtain the CAP certificate for road transport. It has a duration of 180 hours.

–

English degree B1. It is a basic in the curriculum to have a language, and if it can be English, the better. The course to obtain this intermediate level title lasts about 240 hours and will undoubtedly be very useful for you to access more job offers. You can complement it with the Reception in Accommodations, intended for occupations such as hotel receptionists and concierges, of 630 hours.

–

Basic kitchen operations. It is very useful if you focus on the hospitality and tourism sector, as it can open the door to activities as an assistant or assistant. In 350 hours, its objective is to carry out supply, pre-preparation and culinary conservation operations, as well as to assist in the preparation and presentation of preparations.