Dabaiba said he would not hand over power until after elections, and rejected the parliament’s announcement last Thursday naming former Interior Minister Bashagha as head of the new government..

On Sunday, Williams held separate meetings with Dabaiba and Bashagha.

Williams said on Twitter that during her meeting with Bashagha, she stressed “the need to move forward in a transparent and consensual manner without any exclusion and stressed the maintenance of stability in Tripoli and throughout the country.”“.

She added that the focus should continue to be “holding free, fair and inclusive national elections as soon as possible.”“.

The official page of the Government of National Unity on Facebook stated that Dabaiba stressed during the meeting the need to complete the road map approved in Geneva..

Dabaiba stressed the responsibility of all parties to “create the appropriate conditions for holding national elections and holding a referendum on the constitution during this year.”“.

Bashagha said that his meeting with Williams touched on “the efforts of consultations in forming the proposed government in a transparent and fair manner.”“.

He added that he was keen on “stabilizing the security situation and adhering to the constitutional frameworks and the deadlines set for holding the presidential and parliamentary elections.”“.