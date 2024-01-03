Genoa – An evidently temporary work, which however three days from New Year's Eve concert made many Genoese people turn up their noses, some of whom wrote to the 19th century.

It is an asphalt slide with non-woven fabric on the steps of the square, on the sea side, made necessary to allow the movement of the equipment necessary for the Three New Year's Eve.

But there was no shortage of grumbling: “It doesn't seem like a welcome intervention Supervision”, is one of the comments from citizens sent to our newspaper.

Aster, contacted by Secolo XIX, she declared that “it is a temporary slide that was requested from us to allow disabled people to access the concert. We will remove it within the week”, probably already today.