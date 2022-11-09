“Kommersant”: major suppliers of fitness equipment from the EU and the US left the Russian market

Due to sanctions, 20 percent of major sports equipment suppliers from Europe and the United States left the Russian market. In this regard, fitness clubs are faced with the problem of lack of filling for the halls. About it informs “Kommersant”.

The necessary products are now being delivered through third countries. At the same time, premium equipment has risen in price by an average of 30-40 percent due to difficulties with supplies. Rising costs, in turn, may affect the cost of subscriptions. Therefore, fitness clubs have to refocus on the purchase of Asian exercise equipment. To repair existing inventory, they are forced to use components of previously failed equipment. Experts note that for some representatives of the industry, this threatens to churn out visitors, as many are used to working on specific equipment.

With small sports equipment, such as mats and dumbbells, the situation is better. They can be purchased from Russian manufacturers. Now in the Russian Federation such products are produced by 300 companies.

Earlier it was reported that after the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia, fitness clubs began to empty: sales of club cards fell over the week, and purchased subscriptions began to be refused more often.