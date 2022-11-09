Annette Taddeo, the Colombian who aspired to obtain a seat in the US House, was defeated this Tuesday by María Elvira Salazar, the Republican candidate with whom he was competing for the Florida 27th district seat in the United States midterm elections.

The Americans chose this Tuesday the 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 senators and 36 governors, as well as thousands of local and state positions, and held referendums on issues such as the legalization of marijuana or abortion. The first results have already begun to be known.

Taddeo’s defeat

According to the results published by New York TimesSalazar obtained 57.3 percent of the vote (131,890 votes), compared to 42.7 percent obtained by the Colombian Taddeo (98,322 votes).

Thus, Salazar, a Republican of Cuban-American origin, will retain the seat of Florida’s 27th district in the House of Representatives.

In the elections this Tuesday, Taddeo aspired to become the first person born in Colombia to have a seat in the Chamber from United States.

The 55-year-old Democratic politician was born in Barrancabermeja and raised in Bucaramanga.

After the kidnapping of his father by the extinct FARC guerrilla, Taddeo escaped to Alabama, United States, and later dedicated himself to building his political career hand in hand with the Democratic Party.

Taddeo had told EL TIEMPO that, if he reached the United States Congress, his three priorities would be “the economy, women’s rights and gun control.”

In the economic sphere, the candidate told this newspaper that she would be committed to helping control inflation in that country, which is reaching its highest level in 40 years, and to reduce dependence on China.

Regarding women’s rights, Taddeo was emphatic that she would defend women’s freedom to choose over their bodies.

On gun control, the Democrat said she would bet on a bipartisan law that puts the rights and safety of children in the United States first.

So far, Taddeo has not commented on the result of the mid-term legislative elections.

