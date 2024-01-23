Define advanced models of 'digitally enhanced' care pathways, involving multi-stakeholder representatives and analyzing the real needs of healthcare workers and patients. The framework agreement between Fism (Federation of Italian medical-scientific societies), Healthware and Paginemediche was born with this objective.

Today the digital transformation of healthcare and, in particular, of the National Health Service (NHS) – explains a note – cannot ignore the introduction of digital innovations capable of strengthening Ppdta (Preventive-diagnostic-therapeutic-assistance-rehabilitation path) and activate new models of assistance and patient care. Digital technologies offer, in fact, an important opportunity to implement more continuous, integrated and personalized care paths, especially in the presence of chronic pathologies or multi-pathologies. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), also in light of the acceleration due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is contributing to an important evolution of the technological infrastructure and regulations for the introduction of digital health innovations, including including telemedicine services and software medical devices.

The agreement brings together the clinical-scientific skills of Fism, the strategic consultancy of Healthware to define how to integrate Ppdta and treatment paths with digital health innovations integrated and enhanced by digital (digitally-enhanced), and the technology of Paginemediche for possible implementations. By involving multi-stakeholder representatives, analyzing the evidence and real needs of healthcare workers and patients, synergistic proposals will be formulated to integrate telemedicine services, as well as digital medical devices, such as digital therapies and tele-monitoring devices, within the context of various Ppdta and clinical-organizational protocols. In this context, Paginemediche, an innovative digital health SME, through its certified and interoperable technological solution, can offer support in the creation of digitally-enhanced care paths and encourage their implementation and scalability through experiments and projects both at the regional and national.

“Digital healthcare – comments Loreto Gesualdo, Fism president – offers the possibility of completely changing the concept of patient care, optimizing in particular the care path of chronic patients with comorbidities. As Fism we wish to define a new multidisciplinary approach for the integrated management of chronic patients with multi-pathologies by exploiting the opportunities of digital technologies. The agreement with Healthware and Paginemediche moves precisely in this direction and will allow the design of digital and innovative patient journeys in various specialist areas. It is important to underline how the digitalisation of Ppdta favors the multidisciplinary management of chronicity, allowing general practitioners and specialists to remotely monitor the patient in an interactive and integrated manner, and the latter to receive a single prescription in real time, as well as to clinical follow-up”.

Roberto Ascione, CEO of Healthware Group, states: “As Healthware we have always been committed to facilitating the digital transformation of the NHS by working with the main players in the sector. Collaborating with Fism and the related scientific societies allows us to combine their clinical-scientific skills with our knowledge of digital health innovations to integrate Ppdta and clinical-organizational protocols with digital health applications and devices. In confirming the commitment to support and complement the innovation processes currently underway at national and regional level, this agreement extends to various application areas and has already attracted the interest of some key players in the life sciences sector. We are confident that we will continue to gather interest and create collaborations with other stakeholders.”

In this regard, “our solution – adds Graziella Bilotta, CEO of Paginemediche – already allows the patient, and/or the caregiver, to manage their own treatment path and have an easy and immediate connection with their family doctor and with an extensive network of doctors and healthcare facilities throughout Italy. Our certified technology complies with interoperability standards so that it will be able to communicate with the various platforms at regional and national level and we are ready to support the implementation and digitalisation – he concludes – even on an experimental basis, of PDTAs with high scientific value and patient-centred ”.