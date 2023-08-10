fisker? Ever wanted to revolutionize the car world and has disappeared without a trace. That was around ten years ago, and car fans remember the Fisker Karma, a sports car with plug-in hybrid technology, of which around 2000 units were built by Valmet in Finland in 2011/12. Today, Henrik Fisker says he was too early with his concept, the customer has not yet been able to do much with the possibility of being able to drive sections of the route electrically. In addition, the battery supplier went bankrupt and his company could no longer be sustained.

It was sold to China and he had to fight for his name. Now his cars can be called Fischer (Danish Fisker) again, behind it stands Fisker Inc., no longer Fisker Automotive. 25 employees from the old company are still there.