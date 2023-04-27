The couple couldn’t believe their eyes when they discovered what was curled up on an iceberg.

labradors besides being the name of a very famous dog breed, it is also the name of a region in the far north of Quebec, in Canada. It is a very cold area where the inhabitants live in symbiosis with nature and fishing is the only means of survival.

A few days ago two fishermen from crabs they were out at sea when they suddenly noticed something on a huge iceberg. There was something perched but it was not clear what.

So the fishermen got closer and closer to the huge mountain of ice and against their astonishment they realized that it wasn’t a baby seal very common in this area, but from another animal.

It was about one polar fox, a species that is very difficult to find in these conditions. The couple, perplexed by how the animal ended up there, immediately set to work to rescue her and prevent certain death.

They calmly approached the iceberg and after a few attempts they managed to overcome the fear of the little animal by bringing it to safety on the boat. After rescuing her, the fishermen took care of her by warming her and giving her a meal.

After the initial hesitation, the fox felt more and more at ease. Arrived in port i fishermen they decided to release the animal to its original habitat.

Fortunately, the timely intervention of the two fishermen prevented the fox from certain death. It’s not clear how she got there but the important thing is that she was rescued and brought back to her ideal environment where she could grow and survive.