The leader of the MDB in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (AM), said this Tuesday, 23, that the new rule of the fiscal framework will pass through the Economic Affairs (CAE) and Constitution and Justice (CCJ) committees instead of being voted directly in the House Plenary.

The proposal is under discussion in the House. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the matter will be discussed with the leaders.

