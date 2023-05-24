Atlético de Madrid qualified this Tuesday for the final of the Copa de la Reina-Iberdrola after beating Alhama CF El Pozo by a resounding 0-4, with goals from Sonia Majarín, Estefanía Banini, Eva Navarro from Yecla and Hannah Lunkdvist for thus truncating the dream of his rival in this competition. The Alhameño team, after certifying their relegation last weekend in Vitoria, was looking for a feat against the mattresses. But at no time was he in a position to get it.

At the start of this Final Four, which is being played at the Butarque stadium (Leganés), the colchoneras started with the role of favorites against an Alhama that dreamed of cleaning up its deteriorated image this season in the Cup, according to its harsh relegation and the controversy experienced last month with coach Randri García. In the previous one, in fact, everything focused on the complaints received by the coach from five players for alleged humiliating treatment.

Alhama Laura Martinez; Adule (Esteban, min. 90+2), Lena Pérez, Judith Caravaca, Oprea, Álvarez (Raquel Pinel, min. 70); Lucia Martinez, Quintero; Kuki (Roman, min.84), Boho (Boluda, min. 90+2) and Marina Martí. 0 – 4 Athletic Gallant; Lunkdvist, Van Dongen, Menayo, Medina; M. López (Guerrero, min. 46), Majarín; Cardona (Moraza, min. 67), Banini (Staskova, min.78), Latorre (Moral, min.71); and Abijade (Eva Navarro, min. 46). Goals:

0-1 min. 5: Majarin. 0-2 min. 37: Banini. 0-3 min. 57: Eva Navarro. 0-4 min. 74: Lunkdvist.

Referee:

González González (Galician). He admonished Lucía Martínez (min. 38) and Oprea (min. 59) at Alhama CF; and to M. López (min. 27) at Atlético de Madrid.

Stadium:

Municipality of Butarque (Leganes).

With all this monumental mess parked for the moment, the Alhama team had their hopes for this end of the season pinned on this semifinal, after a cup run that has been brilliant. However, Atlético put land in the middle quite soon with Majarín’s 0-1. After stealing a ball in the three-quarter zone, he outlined himself and connected a left-footed shot to the squad.

With the score in favor, Manolo Cano’s pupils took possession of the ball. The rojiblanco club made it 0-2 with another great goal from the front. Eva Navarro stood up to goalkeeper Laura Martínez, whom she temperedly beat from below. It was 0-3. Under the Leganés rain, the mattresses were performing a monologue. In fact, it was 0-4 by sheer insistence, the work of Lunkdvist. Jade Boho was able to score the goal of honor for an Alhama team that will fight for third place against the loser from Athletic-Real Madrid, which is played today (9:00 p.m.).