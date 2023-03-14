Dhe world in 2023. The end of the combustion engine has been heralded, Europe wants to lead the way. Ferrari is fighting back with a brand new car.

The key data of the Purosangue: V12 cylinder, 6.5 liter displacement, no turbo, no electric auxiliary motor, but still 725 hp and a maximum torque of 718 Newton meters, of which 80 percent are already present at 2100 rpm. It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, in 10.6 seconds to 200 km/h and a top speed of 310 km/h.

Everything is as or similar to what you would expect from a Ferrari. Incidentally, the price too: 380,000 euros. But in front of you is a kind of SUV, 4.97 meters long, flat, but higher than any other vehicle of the brand. It also has four doors, and the rear ones open in opposite directions, which is very unusual. This is intended to make boarding easier, which is true, and there is plenty of space in the rear, at least much more than in the well-known 2+2-seaters from Maranello. At the back there are only two individual seats, five seats are not possible because the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is on the rear axle (transaxle design) and takes up space. It ensures a balanced weight distribution of 49 to 51.

“A car of its own kind”

All four wheels are driven, the rear ones are also steered, at higher speeds with up to one degree, when maneuvering they move with up to three degrees and also in opposite directions. This makes it easier to park, although the Purosangue, the unwieldy name means something like “thoroughbred”, is not excessively long at almost five meters. But it weighs almost 2.2 tons despite the large amount of aluminum used for the bonnet, tailgate and also for the space frame. The trunk volume is almost 473 liters.

Ferrari avoids the abbreviation SUV like the devil avoids holy water, they don’t even like to hear the terms crossover or SAV, Sport Activity Vehicle. It is simply a car of its own kind and by no means an “off-road car”, even if among the many assistance systems – everything that is standard today – is a hill descent control. He should make his all-wheel talents available primarily on snow and ice. Like all Ferraris, the Purosangue also has the Manettino on the steering wheel with five setting options for the engine, transmission and chassis: ice, wet, comfort, sport and, for the really ambitious driver, “ESC Off”. In addition, each position can be set by pressing “Soft” or “Medium”, and there is also “Hard” for the two sport positions.









So there is a lot to play with, just driving in “comfort” is of course also possible. The transmission shifts hardly noticeably, driving comfort is offered that is unusual for a Ferrari, but of course that changes immediately with “Sport”. The front seats are very comfortable, they can heat, ventilate and massage, the rear passengers have to do without the massage. In order to expand the trunk, they can be folded down electrically. Vegan Alcantara is standard equipment, as is a Burmester audio system with 21 speakers. And in this Ferrari, too, the passenger has his own instrument unit.







What doesn’t exist is a navigation system or a trailer hitch. The former can be easily implemented with a smartphone, the latter can be replaced to a certain extent with an optional rear carrier system for skis or two bicycles. It’s just not an SUV, the Purosangue.

In terms of driving, he does the brand credit. It offers everything you would expect from a Maranello car: performance, accuracy, sound, grip and excellent braking performance thanks to Brembo ceramic brakes. Finally, the standard consumption should be mentioned somewhat bashfully: 17.3 liters Super. This suggests more than 20 liters in everyday life. Well, the tank holds a befitting 100 liters.