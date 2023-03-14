Nvidia is a well-known company especially for their video cards. If you usually follow us, you surely know that the problem that was recently upsetting the use of Discord that we told you about here has been resolved. So today we don’t want to deal with software aspects inherent to cards, but really of the hardware! If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Nvidia: are the RTX 30 Founders Edition about to leave the market?

Nvidia has been marketing video cards for decades. The user boasts a great choice, both in the new and in the second-hand market. In any case, with the arrival of more performing models, the company usually stops producing the older products. Today we want to talk to you in particular about RTX 30 Founders Edition. This is because in many Nvidia stores around the world such as: United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and even Italy, any reference to this type of product has disappeared. So no more GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 3070, 3070 Ti, 3080, 3090 or 3090 Ti.

Of course, there’s no official confirmation of that so there’s no need to panic and it always is You can purchase these cards in third-party stores who are partners of the company. In short, the situation is certainly bound to evolve and we will be here to bring you any future news, so always stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!