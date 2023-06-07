“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will include the first Quechua-speaking robot of the entire franchise. The film shot in Peru will not only show beautiful settings of Cusco and San Martin such as Machu Picchu, but also introduce the Quechua in the dialogues of one of the transformers that will appear throughout the Paramount Pictures film that will arrive this week in Peruvian cinemas and in the rest of the world.

The data has been confirmed by the influencer and blogger Phillip Chu-Joy, who attended the avant premiere of the long-awaited film in Mexico. After the end of the exclusive function, the famous “Chino de Tec” released a small spoiler in which he assured that at least one transformer will appear speaking Quechua and that fans will not be disappointed.

How long does Cusco appear in “Transformers 7”?

“Seeing Peru on a giant screen at that definition looks very beautiful. Machu Picchu, Cusco. And it’s a regular part, I thought it would come out for a little while, but no,” said the youtuber in a reaction video minutes after enjoying the film before its premiere in the rest of Latin America.

Likewise, in the midst of the excitement, Phillip also released a piece of information that took most Peruvians who expect to see the film on the big screen by surprise. “I don’t know if it’s a spoiler. I thought it was crazy: a transformer speaking Quechua. It’s going to be cool!” added the youtuber.

When does “Transformers 7” premiere in Peru?

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”, the seventh film in the saga, opens nationally next Thursday, June 8. It should be noted that the film, in addition to having an avant premiere in Mexico, has also had an exclusive function in Peru; however, it will be available to the public from the date already indicated.

“Transformers 7” was recorded in Cusco and San Martín. Photo: Paramount Pictures

The tape will present several scenarios in Cusco and San Martín, locations where several moments were recorded. Lead actors Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback came to Peru to film and even received a shaman’s blessing while shooting at Machu Picchu.

