The presidential candidate Xóchilt Gálvez described Claudia Sheinbaum as “cold and heartless” during the first presidential debate when reminding him of the tragedy at the Rébsamen school that occurred during the 2017 earthquake and for the little attention that the former head of government of Mexico City gave to the parents of children with cancer.

According to the PRI, PAN and PRD candidate, Sheinbaum had elements since 2016 to close the private school, whose collapse claimed the lives of 26 people, including 19 boys and girls who could not leave the facilities in time.

Regarding the shortage of medicines recorded during the six-year term of President López Obrador, the PAN candidate declared: “Claudia, when the parents of children with cancer were outside the National Palace, you did nothing, you stayed silent and that is really regrettable. That defines you as a cold and heartless woman, the truth is; “That you come and talk about the lack of medicines.”

Faced with these accusations, the INE moderator gave the Morena candidate the opportunity to defend herself or declare something about it, but she refused to continue with the topic.