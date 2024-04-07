“112”: a suspect in the shooting of police officers was detained in the Tver region

Police detained a suspect in an armed attack on police officers in Chernogolovka, near Moscow. This was reported by the Telegram channel “112”.

The man was found in the village of Khiminstitut in the Tver region. He was identified by an unusual sign – he was traveling on a Yamaha motorcycle; references to this vehicle were circulated on the evening of April 7.

The detainee, a certain Philip J., declared his innocence. According to him, he has not driven since April 2. Now the man is in the police department, operatives are working with him.

The criminal got away from the chase

Earlier in Tver, two police cars with flashing lights and sirens on were filmed chasing an unknown person driving a Yamaha motorcycle. The man was moving towards St. Petersburg at high speed along the M-11 highway.

Prior to this, law enforcement officers blocked exits from the M-10 to M-11 highway in the Moscow region due to the Siren plan introduced in the region. Motorcyclist noticed near the village of Rogachevo in the Dmitrovsky district. Then the man in a black helmet and camouflage did not stop at the request of the police officers and disappeared

Was in search of the criminal raised almost the entire personnel of the Moscow Region Ministry of Internal Affairs. Employees were also called back to work from weekends and vacations.

The criminal shot the police because of a shipment of drugs

On Sunday, April 7, unknown persons attacked police officers in the Moscow region. According to sources, law enforcement officers were guarding a drug pawnbroker on the border of Fryanovo and Chernogolovka. They reportedly discovered a cache containing two kilograms of mephedrone. Law enforcement officers lay low and wanted to catch the dealer who would come for drugs.

During an attempt to arrest the suspect, he opened fire and fled. 40-year-old senior police warrant officer Sergei Efimenko received a non-life-threatening injury. He has worked in the internal affairs bodies since July 2004. He is survived by two daughters. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow Region promised to provide the Efimenko family with all the necessary assistance. Doctors are still fighting for the life of his colleague.