After Toy Story 4it was clear that Pixar wasn’t ready to let go of one of its most profitable properties. Thus, it was revealed some time ago that a new installment in this series was already in development, and during last weekend’s D23 presentation, details were revealed the first details about Toy Story 5including the first look at this film.

Through its presentation at D23, Pixar has confirmed that Toy Story 5 It will be available in theaters sometime in the summer of 2026This release will bring back Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the toys we all know, as well as a couple of new additions to the collection. Along with this, an image has been shared that gives us an idea of ​​the kind of adventure that awaits these characters.

In Toy Story 5, Woody and the rest of the toys will have to face technology, something that has occupied the attention of children in recent years.. Let us remember that Toy Story 4 ended with Woody parting ways with his fellow cast members. However, in the trailer we can see the cast together once again, something that will please many, but a disappointment for others.

Remember, Toy Story 5 will hit theaters in summer 2026. In related topics, Pixar confirms Inside Out animated series. Likewise, you can learn more about Toy Story 5 here.

From a technical point of view, it is very likely that Toy Story 5 is a blast, and while I don’t doubt that the story has interesting elements, the emotional weight is no longer there. Not only does Woody’s return completely eliminate the ending of the last film, but many are no longer interested in this property since Toy Story 3.

