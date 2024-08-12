The Libertadores Cup of America returns this week and the Junior from Barranquilla, The only survivor of this edition, will be in action this Tuesday in Chile, where they will face Colo Colo.

The DT’s team Arturo Reyes arrives at the round of 16 match at the stadium Monumental David Arellano with renewed hopes after a long break from the Conmebol tournament due to the development of the Copa América and the Olympic Games.

Junior vs. Alliance Photo:Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency Share

Junior traveled with ‘the annoying one’ to Chile

He Shark wants to start taking off in this second half of the year, and the Libertadores Cup It could be that emotional incentive to straighten out a complicated start in the Colombian League: it comes from two consecutive draws and has only collected 4 points out of 12 possible.

Junior traveled in advance to Chili and he did so with a large part of the players that make up his luxury roster, the only one absent among the travelers is the forwardor Marco Perez, who remained in Colombian territory.

Despite his lackluster start in the Colombian LeagueAt the international level, the numbers are favourable, as in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores they qualified as first in zone D and, of the 10 points obtained, they collected 7 points as visitors.

Barranquilla, Colombia, July 12, 2024. Junior FC training at the Romelio Martínez Stadium. Team figures such as Carlos Bacca, José Enamorado and Marcos Pérez, among others, were training at the training camp. Photo by Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo. Photo:Vanexa Romero/ The Time Share

Junior They beat Botafogo in Brazil, Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito in Ecuador, and tied 1-1 with Universitario del Perú.

A factor that favors the Barranquilla team is that they are reaching the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup with nine days of rest, after postponing their League match against Deportivo Pasto that was scheduled for this weekend.

Colo Colo, For its part, it comes from playing the Chilean classic last Saturday against Universidad de Chile. Cacique tied without goals against its eternal rival and is preparing to face a team that on paper starts on equal terms.

Junior vs. Colo Colo schedule and TV channel

The duel between Junior de Barranquilla and Colo Colo for the Copa Libertadores will take place this Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Colombian time, with broadcast of ESPN and Disney+.

