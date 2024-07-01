Gladiator 2 is positioned as one of the most anticipated films of the second half of 2024. Although we still do not have a trailer for the sequel that we have waited years to see, today the first official images of this film were shared, which give us a better look at the actors involved in this project.

Recently, Vanity Fair shared an official photo collection of Gladiator 2. Here we can see Lucius, played by Paul Mescal, confronting Acacius, the Roman general under Pedro PascalDenzel Washington can also be seen, and there is even a behind-the-scenes image with Ridley Scott, the director.

Although details are scarce at the moment, we do know that Gladiator 2 will continue with the themes seen in the original film, but with a completely new story. While Russell Crowe’s character will not be returning, due to the events of the first film, Pascal has noted that his actions have had repercussions that we will see in the sequel.

Let’s remember that the original Gladiator film won multiple Oscars the year it competed at the Academy Awards, so expectations for this sequel are quite high, especially for all the actors involved. We remind you that Gladiator 2 It will hit theaters on November 22, 2024. On related topics, you can learn more about this long-awaited sequel here.

Author’s Note:

Gladiator It’s a great movie, and a sequel has the potential to substantially expand the world that the original film introduced us to long ago. What I’m most looking forward to is seeing the interactions between the new actors, especially Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal, both of whom have the chance to shine exceptionally.

Via: Vanity Fair