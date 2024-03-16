Millionaires is not having a good time Colombian League, They lost the last five games in a row and show no signs of improvement after the serious defensive failures and offensive passivity shown by the club.

The DT Alberto Gamero has the enormous task of reversing the situation so as not to be left out of the eight classified for the semi-final home runs of the Betplay League 2024-I.

Millonarios lost 2-1 with Jaguares in the League. Photo:@MillosFCOficial Share

This Sunday visit the stadium South Sports Center to face Envigadoa match that can serve as a turning point to take a break in the tournament and continue dreaming of qualifying.

While Millionaires is getting ready, some university students surprised everyone with something rarely seen at a graduation ceremony, they showed up elegantly, with their families and wearing a club t-shirt: it couldn't be missing for them.

Some cases were known this week of students who decided to attend their degree with the albiazul, the first case was reported on March 12 at the Marketing ceremonies of the Konrad Lorenz University Foundation, in Bogotá.

Millionaires vs. Huila. Photo:Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO Share

A student named Sebastian Fonseca Roa He went up to the stage to collect his degree diploma and as he passed in front of the professors and directors of the institution, he decided to take out a Millonarios jacket from his long toga and wave it as if it were a trophy. The attendees of the event applauded the act of the fan ambassador who could not contain his emotion.

“First Millos, second Millos, third Millos,” reads the student's publication on his social networks.

It was not the only case that occurred this week, at the headquarters of the Pontifical Javeriana University, in Bogotá, A young man got ready with a suit and tie for his graduation ceremony, but no one was expecting the surprise he was wearing under his shirt.

Is about Martin Fernandez Cardona who decided to wear the Millonarios t-shirt under his tie last Thursday, March 14, a photo of him went viral on social networks and showed the unconditional love for the cast directed by Alberto Gamero.

SPORTS