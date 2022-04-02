The conflict that arose between Julio Scherer Ibarra, who was Legal Advisor to the Presidency, and the Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero, who is still in office, not only prevails inside and outside the López Obrador government, but also that will surely generate new complaints and consequences.

Much was said, when Scherer left that position, that he was the most powerful man in López Obrador’s Cabinet, which was not how the facts that have been recorded prove it, in addition to other political readings that start from his resignation. . Precisely his departure from his cabinet shows that he did not have such strength, because if he had, the Prosecutor would have left and not him.

But above all, it has become very clear that López Obrador does not allow anyone to have that power, since it is evident that he has centralized and accumulated it without sharing it with anyone. Behavior that reminds me of that phrase of a famous Spanish bullfighter who used to say: “First me, then no one… and then many.”

Therefore, the condition of strong, indispensable and untouchable men does not exist for the President, so that any change or institutional movement is due to his own convenience and political strengthening. If anything, it is one more of his truculence, as some of his collaborators close to him when he was Head of Government well know, always accompanied by whims, ineptitude, deceit and ingratitude, which disenchanted them so much that they no longer followed him and even differed and They even foresaw a major disaster for the country, if he became president, as it happened and now millions of Mexicans regrettably verify it.

Another of the questions or questions that arose is why he supported the Prosecutor, beyond the dignity of the Legal Adviser. Only the President fully knows the answer, but to some extent it is also based on the fact that Scherer held a position by way of the President’s decision, while Gertz heads a position that required the prior approval of the Senate, enjoys autonomy (to the extent that it may be), and with a duration of eight years, which would have complicated its removal. Thus, regardless of the legal scaffolding, he was able to opt for the one that could cause the least damage or harm, to the extent that there have been those who maintain that the President fears the Prosecutor more than any other member of his cabinet, both for what he knows as for the files it handles and confidential information they contain, including about the presidential family itself.

For now, the weight of one and the other is in sight, and Scherer is the defeated, so López Obrador rescues him later, although it would surely be in a much smaller responsibility than the one he had at the head of the Legal Department. Meanwhile, Gertz continues to have the presidential backing and is sustained despite the accumulation of complaints, criticisms and accusations against him or the recent setback in the Supreme Court of Justice, which granted protection to his in-laws, unjustly imprisoned. The lawsuit between them has not concluded and was further fueled by the letter published by Scherer in the magazine Proceso, a complete counterattack against the accusations of corruption and abuse of power that he is believed to have committed, and according to what was leaked in the media, from the offices of Gertz and his ally Olga Sánchez Cordero.

A lawsuit that starts from her appointment in the Ministry of the Interior, when her functions were reduced and transferred to the Ministry. The same, in the case of the Prosecutor’s Office, due to Scherer’s interference in the issues that alluded to the Judiciary. A situation that is aggravated insofar as Morena is a movement and not a party, which has included such a diversity of positions, tendencies and political groups since its formation that they were born already in conflict. Likewise, they mediate the struggles and antagonisms in the first circle of the president before the presidential succession of 2024.

A clash of powers, where there is no clear winner and everyone loses to a greater or lesser degree.

Then come revelations, scandals and political losses that in themselves already affect the presidential figure and that could increase, as long as other erratic decisions are added such as his declared and supposed neutrality, in the Scherer-Gertz duo, which in the end They translate into omissions that will entail greater losses or irreversible damages for him and the opponents in question, as in other cases carried out by his bellicose, inept and ambitious collaborators from the very first level of government.