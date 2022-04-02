The Institutional Revolutionary Party has outlined the timing of its actions and decisions based on the national reality, serenely defining its roadmap and evaluating the results with full awareness and responsibility.

The policy carried out by the PRI has a single and lofty objective: to give positive results to Mexican society.

Our action plan is not subject to jams or early risers. We do not act before or after, but at the moment that society requires it.

The PRI’s policy is serious enough for its decisions to be influenced by temperament and emotion, caprice and occurrence, aside from reflection.

Without reflection many things can be done, but not politics. And the current government is an example of this.

In the PRI we know that the force of politics is persuasion and not imposition, it is to convince and not to win, it is to deal with equals and not with subordinates; add interests looking for coincidences, adopting more what unites us and brings us closer than what separates and divides us.

In Mexico we are suffering the consequences of thoughtless decisions that have led us to unemployment, poverty, insecurity, fear and unhappiness. We suffer the consequences of having rulers who seek the easy rather than the right. And the easy thing is to divide, but its consequences are suffered by the entire nation.

In the PRI we make ours the ideals of the people of Mexico, with our feet on the ground, facing day by day the problems that reality throws at us without dogmatism or whims.

Our ideals tell us where we should go, while reality and its change how far we can go. That is the difference between the PRI and those who have no compass, path, scruples or destiny.

The PRI is not a sidekick to the group in power and we are not going to participate in an electrical reform that seeks to create more problems than it dogmatically seeks to solve, affecting millions of homes and thousands of businesses.

The PRI will not support any electoral reform arising from the group in power and that seeks to disregard citizen gains rather than consolidate and expand them.

The times of Mexico are clear: we must solve the problems of society and not the problems of the group in power.

That is why the PRI goes with and for Mexico